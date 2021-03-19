Silver explorer sees multi-million-ounce production potential in historic Cobalt camp – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 17, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Kuya Silver queues up exploration program to chase high-grade silver veins

A Toronto silver mine developer aims to return the shine to the historic Cobalt silver camp.

David Stein, president-CEO of Kuya Silver, believes a recently-acquired property in the Temiskaming area can be a “meaningful” silver producer within the next few years.

While the company’s main focus is on putting a dormant silver mine in Peru back into operation this year, Stein said its Silver Kings Project, just south of the town of Cobalt, figures prominently in their plans and can be the next mine in their rotation.

Kuya announced a joint venture agreement with First Cobalt in December to do exploration on a 10,000-hectare exploration property, which runs northwest to southeast near the eastern shore of Lake Temiskaming, between Cobalt and mining ghost town of Silver Centre. The deal was finalized earlier this month.

Kuya has full ownership of one patch of the project, a 900-hectare spot called the Kerr Property where First Cobalt did most of its drilling for cobalt between 2017 and 2019. The property features eight historic silver mines which collectively produced more than 50 million ounces of silver between 1905 to 1950.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/silver-explorer-sees-multi-million-ounce-production-potential-in-historic-cobalt-camp-3551092