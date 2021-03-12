Alberta environment minister’s constituents concerned over coal-mining – by Bob Weber (CBC News Edmonton – March 10, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/

Canadian Press – A municipal council in Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon’s constituency is the latest in a growing number of communities expressing concern about the province’s plan to expand coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

Clearwater County, which includes the town of Rocky Mountain House and about half the people Nixon represents in the legislature, voted unanimously Tuesday to send a letter to the United Conservative government.

Reeve Cammie Laird said the letter thanks the government for reinstating protections for the Rockies from surface coal mines and for reconsidering its decision not to hold public consultations. But it warns local people are worried.

“We’ll be adding to the letter with regard to the concerns that we’ve heard,” she said. “We received a number of emails and letters over the last month.”

Coun. Theresa Laing said she’s received about 400 emails and letters, only a couple of which support increased mining in the mountains.

