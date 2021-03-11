Ontario announces plan for critical minerals strategy – by Matthew Parizot (CIM Magazine – March 10, 2021)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

Ontario will be developing a plan to promote the development of critical minerals projects in the province, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford announced on Mar. 10.

During a livestreamed press conference put on as part of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, Rickford was joined by Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli, Frontier Lithium president and CEO Trevor Walker, First Cobalt president and CEO Trent Mell and Indigenous Community Engagement president Michael Fox.

There, Rickford unveiled that the province has released a discussion paper for public consultation to help develop the critical minerals strategy.

“The province has an incredible opportunity to capitalize on global trends and further Ontario’s reputation as a world-leading mineral exploration and mining jurisdiction. It means we can unlock exciting new opportunities and jobs for northern and Indigenous communities,” Rickford said.

Critical minerals are a subset of minerals (Ontario lists 30 – including copper, nickel and zinc – but Rickford admits there is no universal definition or list containing all of them) that are vital to produce certain technologies such as personal electronics, medical equipment and military defence systems.

For the rest of this article: https://magazine.cim.org/en/news/2021/ontario-announces-plan-for-critical-minerals-strategy-en/