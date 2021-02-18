As Texas winter storm shows, hurling public money at renewable energy is pure folly – by Rex Murphy (National Post – February 18, 2021)

https://nationalpost.com/

The Wall Street Journal editorialized that “Texas’s overreliance on

wind power left the grid more vulnerable to bad weather. Half of

the wind turbines froze last week, causing wind’s share of electricity

to plunge to 8 per cent from 42 per cent … there wasn’t sufficient baseload

power from coal & nuclear to support the grid.”

It is time that the brand of environmentalism that travels under the cloak of global warming apocalypse drops its halo.

Environmentalism, the brand, Global Warming the banner, is pure politics. GW partisans are as hard and as cynical and as manipulative as the most corroded politicians.

GW is not about what it says it’s about. It is hardball against the world that most of us appreciate.

It is a sly hard-nosed anti-Western ideology wrapped up in a camouflage coat of “we love Nature.” It cares nothing about the working class. It cares less about the most poverty ridden nations of the world, or their people.

It has been exhaling its failed and failing predictions, howling its dire warnings, and harassing everyone from school children to government officials for the near 30 years since the first Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

