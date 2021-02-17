A frozen February generates the heat of gold exploration activity at Red Lake – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 16, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Drill rigs are turning at multiple gold and metal projects in northwestern Ontario

Sub-zero temperatures and frozen ground provide the perfect setting for some budding northwestern Ontario gold producers and a bevy of exploration companies to make headway on advancing their respective projects in the Red Lake area.

While Battle North Gold is preparing its Bateman Mine Project for the first gold pour in December, the Toronto miner is also kicking off an extensive regional exploration program at Red Lake.

The company is spending $7 million to explore its “string of pearls” targets and fund up to 22,000 metres of drilling in 2021.

Battle North is one of the largest land holders in the Red Lake district at more than 288 square kilometres, most of it untouched by exploration in more than a decade.

In a Feb. 16 news release, Battle North president-CEO George Ogilvie expressed excitement with the potential of making “meaningful discoveries” on their extensive 288-square-kilometre property this year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/a-frozen-february-generates-the-heat-of-gold-exploration-activity-at-red-lake-3432698