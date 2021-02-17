Why Rare Earths May Leave Europe and U.S. Vulnerable – by Joe Deaux and Justina Vasquez (Bloomberg News – February 17, 2021)

https://www.bloombergquint.com/

(Bloomberg) — Rare earths are among the most critical raw materials on the planet, yet few people can name them or know what they do. They are used to make so-called permanent magnets that create a field for motors to run in perpetuity.

These are in everything from lithium-ion batteries to electric vehicles, wind turbines and missile guidance systems. They’re fundamental as they help transfer energy into movement.

They represent a vulnerability for the U.S., which is 80% reliant for rare earths on imports from China, and also for Europe. Now they risk becoming a contentious issue in U.S.-China trade itself.

1. What are rare earths?

Minerals and metals found in the ground. They’re mined like any other commodity, then processed. The phrase refers to a group of 17 chemically related elements that have magnetic and optical properties useful for making electronics more efficient.

Electric vehicle makers rely on them for lighter-weight battery and motor components. Neodymium and praseodymium combine to powerful magnets used in aircraft, headphones and much more.

