Western USA: treasure chest for the nation – by Ellsworth Dickson (Resource World – February 16, 2021)

West of the Mississippi, historically, there have been huge metal discoveries and staking rushes such as the Comstock Lode and the 1849 California Gold Rush.

In more recent years, Vancouver`s Chester Millar pioneered the heap leach gold recovery process in southeastern California at Glamis Gold’s successful Picacho Gold Mine – a technology now commonly used everywhere.

Today, the Western USA continues to be one of the world’s important mineral producers and a favourite destination for Canadian investment for its prospectivity, secure mineral tenure and ease of access (not counting the temporary COVID-19 restrictions for Canadians with US projects). There are far too many companies to cover; we can only hit a few highlights.

In the northwest, the famous Coeur d’Alene District of northern Idaho has produced tremendous quantities of silver, lead and zinc – and still does at Hecla Mining’s Lucky Friday Mine that has been in production for almost 80 years.

However, the real star of the Western USA is Nevada – the biggest gold producer in the United States. The Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology has published an official report on the Silver State’s mining operations – Major Mines of Nevada.

