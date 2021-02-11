Baffinland seeks court injunction to permanently end Inuit blockade at Nunavut mine – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – February 11, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is seeking a court injunction to permanently end an almost week-long blockade by Inuit subsistence hunters that has caused havoc at its Mary River iron ore mine in Nunavut.

Last Thursday, a group of hunters set up blockades at an airstrip and supply road at the mine, saying their concerns about a planned expansion of the facility haven’t been heard. They fear an expansion would hurt the environment and their livelihoods.

Oakville, Ont.-based Baffinland said the blockades are preventing employees from leaving the mine, and stopping key supplies, such as food and medicine, from getting in.

Some 700 workers are at Mary River, and many have been there for more than three weeks. After the blockades began, Bafflinland suspended almost all operations at the site.

At the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Wednesday, Justice Susan Cooper issued an interim order that means the protesters must temporarily vacate the airstrip and supply road.

