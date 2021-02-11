De-bunking climate and other varieties of alarmism – by Patrick Moore (Financial Post – February 10, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Moore’s new book presents 11 alleged present catastrophes or threats of future doom and shows how claims are fake news and fake science

The Great Barrier Reef is alive and well: Go and see it for yourself. The first part of that is true. The second part is tongue-in-cheek, as very few of us will be diving on the Great Barrier Reef anytime soon.

Besides, it is beneath the surface and considerably larger than Texas so you would need to be in the water every day for a very long time to verify its alleged demise.

As it turns out, virtually all the doomsday narratives promoted by today’s alarmists fit this pattern. Their stories are either about something invisible, like CO2 and radiation, or so remote, like coral reefs and polar bears, that the average person cannot observe or verify them for themselves.

We must rely on the activists, the media, the politicians, and the scientists directly involved — those who have a huge financial, professional or political stake in their claims of catastrophe being believed — to tell us the truth.

Contrast this with the example of your friend looking up in the sky and saying, “Look, there is a flock of geese heading south for the winter.”

