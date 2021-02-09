Tesla investment to position Indonesia as EV battery production hub – report – by Editor (Mining.com – February 8, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

In December 2020, reports emerged that Tesla would send delegations to Indonesia in January to discuss potential investment in a supply chain for its electric vehicles.

On February 4, the Jakarta Globe reported that Tesla would submit a proposal to the Indonesian government for the establishment of a battery production facility in the country.

This is on the back of the automaker strive to secure nickel supplies for its larger 4680 cells that is planned to be used in future Tesla vehicles such as the Cybertruck and the Semi models.

Tesla’s proposal could be one in a series of ore processing and battery investments that the government hope would make up the bulk of the country’s $64 billion investment target for this year, Jakarta Globe reported.

In its latest industry report, analyst Fitch Solutions says it believes the investment proposal by Tesla will cement Indonesia’s status as a strong player and integral component in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

