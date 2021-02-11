Could Timmins become Northern Ontario’s new nickel capital? – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 9, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A nickel supercycle is set to begin, thanks to Elon Musk, and Canada Nickel wants to be first to production

An upstart mine developer wouldn’t mind having Timmins knock off Sudbury among the world’s leading nickel mining camps.

Canada Nickel Company chair and CEO Mark Selby thinks his Crawford nickel sulphide deposit is a “global-scale” discovery with multi-million-tonne potential that could be a robust producer for generations.

Selby explained in a Feb. 9 web presentation to a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce audience of the sudden emergence of the Crawford Project in the historic Timmins gold and base metal mining camp.

The potential series of large open-pit mines, north of the city, could be poised to gradually enter commercial production at a time when there’s a relative paucity of nickel projects in the worldwide development pipeline.

It will be hugely beneficial not only for Timmins and northeastern Ontario, but for Canada, Selby said. Selby, also known as a respected nickel analyst for 20 years, believes this time is a “key takeoff” point in the “rapid adoption curve” of the electric vehicle revolution.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/could-timmins-become-northern-ontarios-new-nickel-capital-3368866