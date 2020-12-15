UN climate report reveals goals of Trudeau’s ‘Great Reset’ – by Lorrie Goldstein (Toronto Sun – December 12, 2020)

https://torontosun.com/

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre was falsely condemned recently for trading in conspiracy theories.

His accusers were Liberals and liberal media who misrepresented what “The Great Reset” of society — advocated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations (where it’s called “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”) — means.

It means what Poilievre said it means — global elites using the COVID-19 pandemic and recession to fundamentally reshape society, reduce economic freedom and transfer wealth from the developed to the developing world.

It’s not a conspiracy. It’s out in the open. It’s not a plot for global dictatorship. It’s a globalist plan to convince people living in democracies in the developed world to accept a lower standard of living (what reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions actually means) to, we’re told, save the planet from catastrophic global warming.

