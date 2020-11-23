Nickel, Nickel, Nickel — Diving Into Green Nickel With Talon Metals – by Zachary Shahan (Clean Technica – November 21, 2020)

https://cleantechnica.com/

As you may recall, several months ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed some rather strong interest in nickel, a need for nickel. I talked about the matter a bit with mineral mining and market experts at RK Equity — see here, here, and here. We’ve covered nickel in various other ways as well.

However, more recently, I connected with a top North American company in this arena and was lucky to get the opportunity to dig in much deeper. Below is an interview with Sean Werger, President of Talon Metals Corp., and Vince Conte, CFO of Talon Metals Corp. If nickel interests you, have a look!

1) Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made a plea for nickel, but especially more “efficiently mined” nickel and environmentally friendly nickel. (“Wherever you are in the world, please mine more nickel and … go for efficiency, obviously environmentally-friendly nickel mining at high volume. Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time, if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way.”) Regarding efficiency, what do you take that to mean? What is he implying?

In our view, “efficient” mining has two parts. The first is focusing on projects that are high-grade (the average global grade for underground nickel mines is currently reported to be approximately 1.1% nickel), with high recoveries of metal from the rock (i.e., excellent metallurgy). At the end of the day, this means there will be limited waste materials.

This is truly how to mine “efficiently.” For examples of mining nickel efficiently, please look at the Eagle Mine in Michigan and the Nova-Bollinger Mine in Australia.

