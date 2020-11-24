Sherritt International CEO David Pathe stepping down after completing restructuring – by Andrew Willis (Globe and Mail – November 23, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Nickel miner Sherritt International Corp. is looking for a new CEO, and the ideal candidate must be willing to forgo ties to the United States for the foreseeable future.

Sherritt chief executive David Pathe announced on Monday that he will step down next year, and the Toronto-based company has began a search for his successor.

Mr. Pathe, 50, ran Sherritt for the past eight years, steering the company through a wrenching restructuring that concluded in August. The company is now seeing increasing demand for its metals from electric-vehicle battery makers.

Sherritt mines nickel and cobalt in Cuba, at a joint venture partly owned by the Cuban government, then refines the metals at a plant in Alberta.

Working on the Caribbean island means the company and its executives potentially face penalties under U.S. government sanctions known as the Helms-Burton Act, risks that are heightened when doing business or travelling in the U.S.

