World’s top gold miner sets new targets to cut carbon emissions – by Steven Frank (Bloomberg News – November 12, 2020)

The world’s largest gold miner has just set new targets to cut emissions by 2030 and said it wants to go carbon neutral two decades later.

But while Newmont Corp.’s plan is more ambitious than that of other mining companies including BHP Group and Barrick Gold Corp., it doesn’t fully address the elephant in the room for the global industry: the so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are generated by its supply chain and customer use.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company plans to cut emissions from its operations and power generation 30 per cent by 2030 from 2018 levels, with the target for Scope 3 set at 15 per cent, according to a statement. It also wants to go carbon neutral by 2050, but provides little detail on how that will be achieved.

“We recognize that there are many aspects of Scope 3 emissions that are beyond our control, but I think that still requires us to work with our suppliers, work with our joint venture partners to find pathways to achieving net zero within that time frame,”

