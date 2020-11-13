Harte Gold aims to triple gold production in mid-2021 – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 13, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Management at Harte Gold is intent on getting more production out of its expanding Sugar Zone Mine heading into 2021.

The Toronto-headquartered miner released its third quarter results on Nov. 12 showing $12.2 million in net revenues from the 4,882 ounces of gold sold. That’s 18 per cent lower in revenue that during the same period last year, prior to the pandemic, when the mine operated over the full three-month period.

The Sugar Zone Mine is located north of White River. COVID-19 forced the closure of the mine for an extended period in last spring and summer before operations resumed in mid-July to stockpile ore for the startup of the processing plant in early August.

Sugar Zone produced 6,218 ounces of gold during the quarter, processing 36,367 tonnes at an average head grade of 5.7 grams per tonne. It’s the fourth consecutive quarter that there’s been an improvement in grade.

Coming out of the shutdown, the processing plant averaged 649 tonnes per day (tpd) during the quarter, but the company said it’s shown the capability of reaching 800 tpd, or better, for up to seven days.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/harte-gold-aims-to-triple-gold-production-in-mid-2021-2875709