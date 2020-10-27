Liberals’ plan to replace fossil fuel with wind and solar is technically impossible and economically disastrous – by Gwyn Morgan (Financial Post – October 27, 2020)

https://financialpost.com/

Trying to solve any problem with a fix that defies the laws of physics is bound to fail

The combination of wildfires along the U.S. Pacific Coast, two simultaneous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, melting glaciers and peat bog fires in Canada and an unusually hot summer in Europe has raised global warming fears to frenzied proportions.

Environmentalists are urging political leaders to legislate the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels. Curiously, the most extreme call for action came from the future King of England.

Prince Charles urged a “warlike footing” that would require the implementation of a centralized global authority to save the planet from catastrophic climate change. Just how such an unelected regime would exert power over the Earth’s 7.8 billion inhabitants wasn’t clear.

The California and Oregon wildfires turned into a U.S. election issue, with Joe Biden pointing to Donald Trump’s pro-oil industry policies as a cause — even though American greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by over 14 per cent since 2005.

For the rest of this column: https://financialpost.com/opinion/gwyn-morgan-liberals-plan-to-replace-fossil-fuel-with-wind-and-solar-is-technically-impossible-and-economically-disastrous