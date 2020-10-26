Canada Nickel CEO sees “multi-decade resource base” near Timmins – by Ian Ross – October 22, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

New discovery, high grades at Crawford Project spur hope of a call from Elon Musk

Canada Nickel Company has made a new discovery on an already blossoming Timmins-area exploration property that’s being studied for an open-pit mine.

In talking about the Crawford Project’s open-ended potential, company chair and CEO Mark Selby said in an Oct. 22 web call to investors that they’re “just getting started” in unlocking the value of this project, and their other prospective properties, north of the city.

The Toronto junior miner released an updated mineral calculation, and its high-grade values, on Crawford’s Main Zone on Wednesday. It places the property into the world’s top 10 list of nickel sulphide projects, not including the strides they’ve made with recent discoveries to the east and west.

On Thursday, the company announced a new discovery, dubbed the West Zone, that appears to have the same characteristics as the Main Zone, which is the central focus of an potential open-pit mine.

While there’s no definitive structural link between the two, Selby said early indications are the geological footprint of the West Zone could be conceivably larger than the Main Zone. That assumption is based on the results viewed from four drill holes and better understanding of the area’s mineral environment.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/canada-nickel-ceo-sees-multi-decade-resource-base-near-timmins-2815656