Dubreuilville gears up for growth: Gold mine construction means plenty of planning for northeastern Ontario wilderness community – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 19, 2020)

Melanie Pilon will soon be putting out the call for skilled and entrepreneurial-minded Dubreuilville ex-pats to come home.

That’s the primary audience for the economic development officer in the secluded northeastern Ontario community as excitement builds over news that Argonaut Gold is pressing ahead with construction of its Magino open-pit gold mine next January.

The mine project, 14 kilometres southeast of town, will be the second such operation in the vicinity of the mainly francophone community of 600.

Alamos’ Island Gold underground mine, Argonaut’s next-door neighbour, is one of Canada’s most productive operations, and continues to expand. Their workforce of more than 500 draws close to 200 locals and those from surrounding communities.

“This project is great for Dubreuilville; it’s right in our backyard,” said Pilon of the development nearly a decade in the making. “It was welcome news in a kind of a yucky COVID time.”

