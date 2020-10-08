Anglo, Glencore among firms in study said to be meeting Paris Agreement targets – by David McKay (MiningMx.com – October 7, 2020)

ANGLO American and Glencore were two of only seven companies that a study said were doing enough to meet Paris Agreement targets on climate control.

Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) assessed 59 resources and energy companies finding the fossil fuel industry was failing on its environmental scorecard.

The TPI is a global program based at the London School of Economics, which assesses climate risks and companies’ preparedness for a low-carbon economy, said Bloomberg News which reported on the study.

Fossil fuel companies current environmental pledges, whilst a trend improvement, would still leave the world heading for 3.2 degrees Celsius of warming, said Bloomberg News, citing the United Nations Environment Programme. This leaves them short of the warming of two degrees Celsius target in the Paris Agreement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningmx.com/trending/43904-anglo-glencore-among-firms-in-study-said-to-be-failing-paris-agreement-targets/