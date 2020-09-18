Ontario Regional Chief addresses Timmins Chamber – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – September 17, 2020)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Archibald spoke of benefits to businesses building stronger relationships with First Nations

The next step for the reconciliation of First Nations people is business ownership, including mines, according to Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation near Cochrane.

At Wednesday’s 71st-annual general meeting of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce, Archibald was the keynote speaker, and was introduced via Zoom by Mark Selby, chairman and CEO of Canada Nickel Company, one of the region’s newest mining companies.

With the complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s AGM was streamed online, with participation coming from all across Ontario.

Selby provided viewers with a quick overview of what the emerging Canada Nickel Company is aiming for.

“We’re advancing rapidly, what we believe will be one of the world’s largest nickel cobalt projects, with a real opportunity to produce NetZero carbon nickel that the electric vehicle market is looking for,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working together with all of you to sustainably provide long-term benefits to all of the communities in the region.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/local-news/ontario-regional-chief-addresses-timmins-chamber