EDITORIAL: We can’t afford more green energy failures (Toronto Sun – September 17, 2020)

We don’t know how much Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to earmark for so-called “green” energy when Parliament resumes on Sept. 23.

It’s unlikely the amount will be in the Throne Speech because typically that’s when governments announce their “big ideas” for the coming parliamentary session.

We do know many of the people Trudeau listens to are advocating spending tens of billions of dollars we don’t have to finance a so-called green and resilient economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

This approach is grounded in the illogical idea that after more than three decades of Canadian governments spending billions of dollars on green energy, never once having met an industrial greenhouse gas reduction target they set, the solution is to double down on what hasn’t worked in the past.

