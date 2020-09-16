U.S. removes tariffs on Canadian aluminum but imposes quotas on future shipments – by Steven Chase (Globe and Mail – September 16, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The U.S. government has removed tariffs on Canadian aluminum first announced in August but also warned it will reimpose them if shipments to the United States exceed quotas in the months ahead.

The reversal was announced just two hours before Canada was set to unveil $3.6-billion in retaliatory measures on U.S. imports on Tuesday.

Canada and the United States have been locked in a battle over the tariffs for months with the U.S. pushing for an agreement on tariffs triggered when shipments exceed certain volumes. The result of this dispute is the U.S. has unilaterally imposed its own tariff-rate quota on Canadian aluminum.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was adamant that Canada did not accept these quotas. “This is not a negotiated deal between Canada and the United States … We have not agreed to anything. We have not negotiated an agreement with the U.S. on quotas,” she said.

