BHP nears completion of Nickel West plant – by Salomae Haselgrove (Australian Mining – September 16, 2020)

BHP has confirmed that it will open its Nickel West sulphate plant in Western Australia this financial year after the development was delayed.

The delay means the first product from the plant is now expected in the second half of the 2021 financial year, a year behind the original schedule.

The facility that is located at the Kwinana nickel refinery is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per annum during its stage one development.

“We continue to focus on finalising Nickel West’s resource transition,” BHP stated in its annual report. “Leinster B11 block cave is expected to commence the undercut phase during the first half of financial year 2021, providing increasing quantities of ore to the Leinster concentrator as the project progresses to full caving.

