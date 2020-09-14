Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus announces new book about Cobalt: the town and the metal – by Lydia Chubak (CTV Northern Ontario – September 13, 2020)

TIMMINS — He’s a member of parliament, a musician and an author. Timmins-James Bay MP (NDP) Charlie Angus has written a new book–his eighth–and this time, it’s focussed on the town of Cobalt which he calls ‘the cradle of Canada’s mining industry.’

It’s not out yet, but he said he’s already signed a deal with a national publisher.

“We’re going to see this town play I think and an important role. (Cobalt) is a mineral that should not be the blood mineral and a mineral of such toxic environmental damage but a mineral that could actually lead us to a better and cleaner digital future,” said Angus.

His book is timely since First Cobalt Refinery, an idle facility bordering the town, has announced a recommissioning. In August, mayors in the area told CTV News they were looking forward to what the refinery restart could mean.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/timmins-james-bay-mp-charlie-angus-announces-new-book-about-cobalt-the-town-and-the-metal-1.5103064

