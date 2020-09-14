Mining plays a role in green economy, reconciliation, says Trudeau – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 13, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Rickford challenges Ottawa to step up on cost sharing Ring of Fire infrastructure

Mining has a place in Justin Trudeau’s green agenda in restoring Canada’s economy.

The prime minister called IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold Mine development “a model” for Indigenous engagement that Ottawa would like to see replicated across the country.

“This is part of reconciliation,” said Trudeau during a Q & A with reporters at the Sept. 11 sod-turning for the mining company’s $1.8-billion open-pit gold project outside Gogama.

Trudeau said the federal government is “very much focused” in investing in a mining sector that brings good jobs to communities, particularly First Nations.

“It’s important that we do it with an eye to the future which means sustainablity and in partnership with Indigenous communities.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/mining-plays-a-role-in-green-economy-reconciliation-says-trudeau-2708946