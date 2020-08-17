I’m an Indigenous woman who works in Alberta’s oil sands – and I can speak for myself – by Estella Pederson (Globe and Mail – August 15, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Estella Pederson is a member of Cowessess First Nation. She currently resides and works in Fort McMurray.

To hear it from oil sands critics, politicians and activists, Indigenous people in the oil sands are a contradiction. Surely, they cannot exist. Or if they do, they are surely victims of a predatory resource industry, or are colonized sellouts. So I thought I’d share my own story.

I’m an Ojibwe woman. Life was very hard growing up. I was brought up in an abusive environment, and my family was mostly dependent on government assistance for income.

I ran away from home several times as a teenager to escape this lifestyle. I did complete high school although there were only a handful of other Indigenous students in my graduating class. Most of my Indigenous peers quit at middle school.

I eventually moved to the city, married young, went to college, which I paid for myself, had children and got divorced. I often worked two or three jobs to support my family and still struggled to make ends meet.

One day, I decided to apply to work in the oil sands in Fort McMurray. I didn’t know anyone there but I was determined to make a change – and yes, of course, as with almost any job, there were financial motivations.

