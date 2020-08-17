Sudbury column: ‘We cannot allow our country to be taken for granted’ – by Marc Serre (Sudbury Star – August 14, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Marc Serre is the Liberal MP for Nickel Belt.

Right now, we see countries around the globe collaborating to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

In a time where we should be leaning on one another to start the economic recovery of our regions safely and gradually, it is disappointing to see the U.S. implement unjustified tariffs on Canadian aluminum once again.

This will directly impact more than 10,000 workers on the manufacturing side and countless more in secondary related industries. The protection of lives and communities should be the top priority for both countries, instead of waging a trade dispute.

Canada and the US have a long-standing and strong trade relationship built through comprehensive agreements like NAFTA. The United States is our top trade partner and this ongoing flow of goods and services supports millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

Some $1.9 billion in goods and services is traded daily and further proves how intertwined we really are.

