As gold soars, Daniela Cambone says goodbye to Kitco News (Kitco News – August 14, 2020)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – After 12 years at Kitco Media, the last seven as editor-in-chief of Kitco News, Daniela Cambone will be leaving the news mega site for a new venture.

“When Kitco News launched over a decade ago, Daniela was the first member of the news team. Her passion, energy, integrity and outstanding reporting helped put Kitco News at the forefront of the precious metals markets coverage with over six million engaged investors per month.

There is no better news anchor bringing the global precious metals and mining conversation through her masterful delivery,” Kitco Media director John Dourekas said in a statement.

As one of Kitco News’ original members, Cambone has covered nearly every major mining event in the metals markets for more than a decade. “We are proud of Daniela’s accomplishments at Kitco News over her 12-year tenure,” Dourekas added.

“While this is a sad day for us, we respect her decision and are thankful and appreciative of her contribution to building the Kitco News organization.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2020-08-14/As-gold-soars-Daniela-Cambone-says-goodbye-to-Kitco-News.html