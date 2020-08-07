Heading back to camp: Mineral exploration camps are resuming in British Columbia amidst new health and safety protocols in the COVID-19 pandemic -by Tijana Mitrovic (CIM Magazine – July 23, 2020)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

Mineral exploration companies in British Columbia are heading into the field this summer after months of sheltering in place. But in the midst of a global pandemic, what will exploration camps look like?

Governments, industry organizations and companies continue to release and develop new COVID-19 health and safety protocols to protect communities and control the spread of the virus.

In May, the provincial government announced that all workplaces would be required to have a COVID-19 safety plan before resuming or beginning work.

The government’s mining ministry also mandated that all camps develop their own prevention and control protocols for the virus and released a guidance for COVID-19 mining health and safety.

According to the guidance, mines and exploration camps are directed to limit the amount of people in the same space, including common areas such as cafeterias and sleeping quarters, to a maximum of 50 people.

