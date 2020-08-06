U.S. to reimpose tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Trump says – by Beatrice Britneff (Global News – August 6, 2020)

The United States is reimposing a tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

A statement from the White House later confirmed the Trump administration reinstated a 10-per cent tariff “on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.”

A senior official told Global News the Canadian government is working behind the scenes to try to prevent the new tariff before it takes effect.

The news came as the U.S. president touted his administration’s “Buy American” policies at a Whirlpool Corp. manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Trump told the crowd he signed a proclamation to reimpose the tariff on imports of Canadian aluminum, saying it’s “absolutely necessary” in order to defend the U.S. aluminum industry.

