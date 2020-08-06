Noront to resume exploration in the Ring of Fire – by Darren MacDonald (CTV News Northern Ontario – August 6, 2020)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

SUDBURY — Noront Resources Ltd. Announced Thursday it is reopening its Esker Site and mobilizing its team to resume exploration activities in the Ring of Fire.

The company’s Esker Site, which is located in the James Bay Lowlands, closed in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It normally has about 20 workers, the majority of whom are from the remote local First Nation communities of Marten Falls and Webequie.

“We are initiating a late summer field program that will require 12-15 people, during which we’ll employ soil sampling to explore for gold and airborne geophysical surveys to explore for nickel,” Noront president and CEO Alan Coutts said in a news release.

Back-to-work protocol

Now that the site is reopening, the company said a rigorous back-to-work protocol is in place. It will ensure workers travelling to and from the site are symptom-free and low risk.

“In addition, travel will be reduced to essential staff with minimal planned flights,” Noront said in the news release. “While at site, workers will practise social distancing and wear face masks when necessary. Regular sanitizing of common touch points will be performed daily.

