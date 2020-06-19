World’s ultra-wealthy go for gold amid stimulus bonanza – by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Simon Jessop (Reuters U.S. – June 18, 2020)

https://www.reuters.com/

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) – As stock markets roar back from the coronavirus-led rout, advisers to the world’s wealthy are urging them to hold more gold, questioning the strength of the rally and the long-term impact of global central banks’ cash splurge.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most private banks recommended their clients hold none or just a tiny amount of gold.

Now some are channelling up to 10% of their clients’ portfolios into the yellow metal as the massive central bank stimulus reduces bond yields – making non-yielding gold more attractive – and raises the risk of inflation that would devalue other assets and currencies.

While gold prices have already risen 14% since the start of the year to $1,730 an ounce, many private bankers bet that gold – a hedge for both inflation and deflation – has further to run.

“Our view is that the weight of monetary supply, expansion, is going to ultimately be debasing to the dollar, and the Fed commitments, which (are) anchoring real rates, make the case for gold pretty sturdy,” said Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-gold-wealth-analys-idUSKBN23P253