Monarch Gold compiles data on Barrick original asset – by Staff (Mining.com – June 19, 2020)

Monarch Gold (TSX: MQR) announced that it will be undertaking a vast, detailed compilation and 3D modelling program on its Camflo property in Quebec, Canada.

Camflo is known for being Barrick Gold’s original asset. The property, located 15 kilometres northwest of Val-d’Or and 6 kilometres northeast of Malartic, includes the old Camflo mine and fully permitted mill and consists of 38 mining claims and one mining concession covering a total area of 948 hectares.

Camflo Mines discovered the deposit in 1962 while drilling distinct magnetic features. In 1984, Barrick Resources (later renamed American Barrick) merged with Camflo Mines and the deposit became Barrick’s first substantial asset.

The mine was in production for 27 years, from 1965 to 1992, and yielded a total of 1.65 million ounces of gold from 8,862,240 tonnes of ore grading 5.78 g/t Au. Barrick Gold closed the Camflo mine in 1992 and Richmont Mines acquired it the following year.

