Kirkland Lake remains a gold exploration hotbed – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 3, 2020)

Three gold exploration outfits working the Abitibi Greenstone Belt between Kirkland Lake and Larder Lake have drill rigs deployed this month in anticipation of more high-grade showings this summer.

Vancouver’s Gatling Exploration reported its highest grade of gold to date coming out of an ongoing exploration program at its Larder Lake Gold Project.

The company has been running an aggressive campaign since last September in establishing a mineral connection between three gold deposits on its property, 35 kilometres east of Kirkland Lake.

One drill hole yielded 85.1 gram per tonne (g/t) over 3.0 metres and 8.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at its Bear Deposit, one of three deposits on the 3,370-hectare property, near the border with northwestern Quebec.

The property host the high-grade Bear, Fernland and Cheminis deposits. The company believes the deposits are all part of one continuous gold trend along a 4.5-kilometre long strike length.

