Nornickel, Murmansk Region present Pechengsky District’s development program (Tass.com – May 2020)

MURMANSK, May 26. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region’s government and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) on May 20 presented a concept for development of the Pechengsky District. Nornickel’s Director of the Social Policies Department Svetlana Ivchenko told reporters the parties would also implement in the region a program to develop sustainable economy after Kola MMC closed down its melting shop.

The Kola MMC’s melting shop is the key business in the Nickel town, where about 11,000 live. Along with supporting divisions, the shop employs about 600 people. Their jobs will be cut gradually, and the shop will be closed by 2021. Nornickel and the regional authorities have been working on a program to settle the employment issue in the town.

“Our next step is to develop a program for the district’s social and economic development, which will be a part of the Murmansk region’s program,” she said. “The program will outline the initiatives, projects and actions. <…> We have been working on the program’s all directions.”

According to Nornickel, the program outlines five directions. First of all, a complex of measures to stabilize the situation – measures to support the shop’s former personnel.

“The state incentives cover the spheres of social infrastructures, social institutions, transport,” she said. “Another direction is to form up the new economy – the objectives are production diversity, development of the tourism industry, small and medium businesses both in industries and services, and the tourism sector.”

