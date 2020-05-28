Red Lake gold discoverer inks exploration agreement with First Nations – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 26, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Great Bear Resources establishes working relationship with Lac Seul, Wabauskang

Vancouver gold exploration player working in the Red Lake camp signed an exploration agreement with two area First Nation communities.

The agreement involving Great Bear Resources, Wabauskang First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation establishes a formal protocol of how the communities can communicate and engage with the junior mining company on the exploration activities taking place on the communities’ traditional territories.

Great Bear is running a major exploration program on one of the most coveted properties in the Red Lake mining district. Its Dixie Project, 25 kilometres south of town, covers more than 9,100 hectares of claims extending for more than 22 kilometres. In the last two years, numerous high-grade gold discoveries have been made.

Great Bear announced the agreement on May 26 but it actually took effect on April 28. Wabauskang is an Anishinaabe community 100 kilometres south of Red Lake.

Lac Seul, which consists of four communities, is 40 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout. As part of the accommodation process to the two communities, 100,000 common shares in capital stock were issued to Lac Seul and Wabauskang to be equally divided between the two communities.

