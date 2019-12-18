Hospital receives $350,000 from Detour Mine – by Richa Bhosale (Timmins Daily Press – December 18, 2019)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Timmins and District Hospital struck gold Tuesday receiving $350,000 from a mining operation in Cochrane. Detour Gold donated $250,000 while Franco Nevada Corporation, which is Detour Gold’s business partner at the Cochrane-based mine, contributed an additional $100,000 to the Timmins hospital.

“These funds will support many different areas of the hospital, including the Northern School of Medicine Suite, the creation of a Sensory Cart in our emergency department, a pulmonary function test machine and emergency department renovations,” explained Jason Laneville, executive director of the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation (TADHF).

Laneville said Detour Gold has been supporting the hospital for many years now and they are one of their largest donors. With this cheque, Detour Gold marked its fifth-consecutive year bringing its total donations in that time to $1.8 million.

During the cheque presentation, representatives from different departments of the hospital explained in detail about how and where the donated cash will be used.

Susan Boisvert, cardiopulmonary department co-ordinator at the hospital, said the donations helped the hospital buy a pulmonary function test (PFT) machine and two portable units.

