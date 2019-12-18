Vale files $1-million lawsuit, CBC report says – by Staff (Sudbury Star – December 17, 2019)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

A half-dozen people profited in a complex fraud scheme through a Vale mill, according to a civil suit filed in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.

The document, which was obtained by CBC, alleges former Clarabelle Mill superintendent Lee MacIsaac, along with maintenance supervisor William Auger and parts coordinator Yvan Lecuyer, conspired to pocket at least $1 million through payments on maintenance work that was never performed.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law. The suit also names three men affiliated with contracting companies as collaborators in the scheme: Felix Vazquez of Metso Minerals, John Vasconcelos of E.S. Fox Ltd., and Jason Bettiol of ABS Manufacturing.

Bettiol was reported missing in early March — just a couple of weeks after Vale filed the lawsuit, on Feb. 26 — and discovered deceased a few days later. Police said no foul play was suspected.

MacIsaac was hired by Vale in 2001 and resigned a little more than a year ago, after fraud allegations were raised, according to CBC. Auger also resigned, the news organization reported, while Lecuyer retired in February.

