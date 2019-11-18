Moose Cree First Nation withdraws legal obstacle for NioBay exploration (CBC News Sudbury – November 18, 2019)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Company hopes to conduct test drilling on area approximately 45 km south of Moosonee

Moose Cree First Nation says it has withdrawn its application for a judicial review of mining company NioBay’s drilling permit in the James Bay lowlands.

In January, NioBay had received a permit from Ontario’s Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines to drill eight test holes near South Bluff Creek for deposits of niobium, which is used in electronics and to strengthen steel.

But in March, NioBay reported that MCFN and a member of the community had brought the application forward, seeking to set aside the company’s exploration permit. Chief Mervin Cheechoo and the Moose Cree Council said now they withdrew the application because NioBay had promised in writing not to build a mine without the support of Moose Cree First Nation.

Cheechoo added that they didn’t want decisions taken out of their hands and made by a judge. “Court should be a last resort, not a first option,” Cheechoo said.

“These are critical developments. The study is going to give us important information to help us understand the potential impacts of niobium mining on our Homeland and our rights,” the statement reads.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/exploration-moose-cree-niobium-1.5359684