Northern Ontario sculptor casts his legacy in bronze – by Colleen Romaniuk (Northern Ontario Business – November 18, 2019)

Tyler Fauvelle has installed public monuments across Ontario including a statue of Stompin’ Tom Connors in Sudbury

Tyler Fauvelle’s work is focused on ordinary people doing extraordinary things. From a small studio located in Lively, a suburb of Sudbury, the Northern Ontario sculptor creates his work in clay by hand. He then casts the work (at his studio space in Toronto) in bronze or a metal-infused medium to create the finished product.

Not only does he create smaller pieces, but he has also had the chance to create monumental installations that have been featured across Canada.

In June 2016, Fauvelle unveiled a life-size bronze statue commemorating Chief Francis Pegahmagabow, Canada’s most highly decorated Indigenous soldier and early First Nations’ rights activist, in Parry Sound, about 160 kilometres south of Sudbury.

The three-figure bronze features Pegahmagabow in his Canadian Expeditionary Force uniform, a caribou representing his clan, and an eagle (sign of the Thunderbird, messenger). It’s located on the Georgian Bay waterfront and was unveiled on National Aboriginal Day.

His other work includes four bronze, stone-mounted reliefs representing the Wendat Circle of Nations in Penetanguishene, and a life-sized bronze commemorating Canadian music icon Stompin’ Tom Connors in Sudbury.

A statue to commemorate Fern Blodgett Sunde, the first woman to work as a wireless radio operator at sea, serving aboard an Allied merchant ship in the Battle of the Atlantic, will be installed in Cobourg in 2020.

