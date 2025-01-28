De Beers Kept Prices Steady. Now What? – by Joshua Freedman (Rapaport Magazine – January 27, 2025)

The miner faces competing pressures as the focus shifts to negotiations with Botswana.

The news at last week’s De Beers sight was what soccer fans might call “off the pitch.” The sale itself was uneventful. The miner left rough prices unchanged at the first cycle of the year after December’s sharp reductions. It allowed 20% buybacks for all goods — a mechanism that lets sightholders sell the least profitable stones back to the company. Demand was weak, with sales value expected to be low.

But the question on sightholders’ lips was what would happen next. One of the main reasons for the low sales was De Beers’ high prices. The miner’s rough remains significantly more expensive than the tender and auction market.

The company’s December price change of 10% to 15% went only part of the way toward closing this gap. Russian rival Alrosa has now reached similar price levels: It followed a December cut of around 10% with a further one of 7% to 8% in January, market insiders said.

For the rest of this article: https://rapaport.com/analysis/de-beers-kept-natural-diamond-prices-steady-now-what/