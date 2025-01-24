Trump says U.S. will ask NATO member countries to boost defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP – by Steven Chase and Mark Rendell (Globe and Mail – January 24, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will ask members of the NATO alliance, which includes Canada, to increase military spending to 5 per cent of annual economic output – levels not seen since the Cold War.

He told the World Economic Forum that the United States, which has the world’s largest military, should no longer have to shoulder so much of the responsibility for collective defence under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, whose membership is almost entirely in Europe.

In a virtual address to global business and political leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, Mr. Trump also brought his trade complaints with Canada to an international stage, repeating his threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods and saying this could all be avoided if his country’s northern neighbour agreed to be annexed as an American state.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-trump-reiterates-tariff-threats-against-canada-in-davos-appearance/