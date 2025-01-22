The afterlife of Pine Point – by John Sandlos (Canadian Mining Journal – December 13, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The gravel highway leading east from Hay River, Northwest Territories, features a relatively uniform (some might say monotonous) landscape of flat, spruce and jack pine forest. About 40 kilometers outside of the highway’s terminus at Fort Resolution, a few rock piles near the side of the highway stand out in bold relief.

A quick left turn on an unmarked paved road, and one enters a grid of streets, sidewalks, and parking lots — but there are no buildings anywhere. Travel around the site, and it is not hard to stumble on one of the many large open pits that have filled with water, often coloured a brilliant azure blue.

Brown grass covering abandoned fairways is all that remains of a nine-hole golf course. Although you might see the odd person, the site is completely abandoned, an industrial ruin that is a mere shadow of what was here before. From 1964 to 1988, the Pine Point lead-zinc mine operated on the site, one of the biggest and most important mineral developments in the Northwest Territories.

