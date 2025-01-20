IAMGOLD sees a lot of ways to grow in Timmins – by Amanda Rabski-McColl (Northern Ontario Business – January 17, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

‘I think we have a much better understanding of the capacity in the region, and now we’re established,’ says president and CEO

Youth have a bright future at a gold mine south of Timmins. With IAMGOLD looking to invest in community and education, Bryan Wilson, the general manager of its Côté Gold site near Gogama, about 90 minutes south of the city, says education in the trades is the ticket for Timmins.

“We’ll keep working with Timmins; it’s a mining mecca,” said Wilson, at the Timmins Chamber’s state of mining event on Jan. 15. Situated halfway between Timmins and Sudbury, the open-pit mine went into commercial production in 2024.

Focusing on autonomous trucks on-site at Côté Gold gives some exciting changes to the industry and the skills needed to thrive there. “Over the last six years, there’s been a big push in educating kids in terms of trades in mining,” Wilson said. “We’re helping educate our educators to really promote mining and some of the cool stuff we’re doing in the mining industry.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/iamgold-sees-a-lot-of-ways-to-grow-in-timmins-10081123