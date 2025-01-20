Glencore open to deals as investors brace for more mining M&A – by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai (Reuters – January 20, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it is open to M&A transactions that create value for its shareholders, leveraging its position as a top three global copper producer.

“As we have always said, M&A is something we are good at and we are always open to do transactions that are value-accretive for the company,” a Glencore spokesperson said. Potential M&A deals were the chief preoccupation for investors in the sector in 2024, but BHP’s $49 billion failed bid for Anglo American in May showed the difficulty of combining diversified producers.

Glencore made an approach to Rio Tinto late last year with a proposition to merge the two mining companies but talks did not progress, according to two sources close to the matter. Neither company has commented on any talks. The spokesperson would not comment on the reports.

