Snow Lake Energy makes gallium discovery in Ontario – by Staff (Mining.com – January 13, 2025)

Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) said on Monday it has made a new gallium discovery at the Mound Lake property in Ontario to complement its existing portfolio of lithium and uranium assets, sending its shares higher.

An analysis of sampling conducted by Free Battery Metal (CSE: FREE), its partner on the project, unveiled that 70% of samples from Mound Lake had gallium values above the average crustal abundance (19 parts per million). Twelve samples returned gallium values over 50 ppm, with the highest measuring 110.5 ppm.

The discovery of gallium, said Snow Lake in Monday’s press release, solidifies the company’s position as a “key player in the supply chain for minerals driving the global energy transition and technological revolution.”

