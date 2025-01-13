Opinion: Instead of joining the U.S., Greenland should join Canada in an economic union – by Bart Edes (Globe and Mail – Janaury 13, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Bart Édes is a professor of practice at the Institute for the Study of International Development, McGill University, and a distinguished fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. He is the author of Learning from Tomorrow: Using Strategic Foresight to Prepare for the Next Big Disruption.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is apparently in an expansionist mood. Coercing Canada to become part of the United States through “economic force” is not the only such threat he has made. Mr. Trump has also revived his idea of taking over the self-governing Danish territory of Greenland, which during his first term he had mused about buying. On Jan. 7, Donald Trump Jr. travelled to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, to bring attention to his father’s expressed wish to take over the world’s largest island.

Denmark has been put on the defensive, and its government responded by insisting that the territory is not for sale. The head of state, King Frederik X, visually drove home the point that Greenland remains part of Denmark by enlarging the territory’s representation (a polar bear) on the royal coat of arms.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-instead-of-joining-the-us-greenland-should-join-canada-in-an-economic/