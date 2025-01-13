NEWS RELEASE: Ontario Building Fortress Am-Can by Accelerating Strategic Resource Development (January 13, 2025)

Province’s critical minerals can power prosperity and security on both sides of the border

TORONTO — Today, Premier Doug Ford outlined Ontario’s plan to accelerate strategic resource development, including Ontario’s critical minerals in the Ring of Fire region, to build Fortress Am-Can, a renewed strategic alliance between Canada and the United States that is a beacon of stability, security and long-term prosperity.

The United States and Canada are each country’s most significant trading partners, representing trillions of dollars in annual economic activity and millions of jobs on both sides of the border. Fortress Am-Can will leverage Ontario’s unique advantages to help America bring jobs back home as it decouples from China, including by establishing a new Am-Can Critical Mineral Security Alliance that invests in and builds out American and Canadian critical mineral supply chains, including by significantly expanding Am-Can processing capacity.

“The success of Fortress Am-Can depends on the critical minerals needed for new technologies, including advanced military technologies that will define geopolitical and economic security for the next century,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario and Canada have critical minerals in abundance and America needs them. At a time when China is winning the race to dominate these resources while also restricting the sale and shipment of critical minerals to the U.S., Canada and Ontario need to urgently get our critical minerals out of the ground, processed and shipped to the factory floors that are building for the future.”

Through its Critical Minerals Strategy, Ontario is already delivering on its ambitious vision for a made-in-Ontario supply chain to meet the increasing global demand for critical minerals necessary to manufacture technologies like batteries and electric vehicles. As Ontario continues to move this strategy forward, it will continue to prioritize engagement with First Nation leaders and communities as the province meets its duty to consult obligations.As part of building Fortress Am-Can, Ontario is recommending the following additional measures:

•Establishing a new Am-Can Critical Mineral Security Alliance that invests in and builds out American and Canadian critical mineral supply chains, including by significantly expanding Am-Can processing capacity.

•Accelerate federal and provincial regulatory approval timelines for current and planned critical mineral projects with priority given to projects that displace Chinese supply, enshrining a one project-one process permitting approach to all resource development in Canada with service standards and timeline guarantees for regulatory approvals, while promoting First Nation equity and economic participation and respecting and meeting duty to consult obligations.

•Designating areas where multiple critical minerals are present or likely to be present, such as the Ring of Fire region in Ontario, as regions of strategic importance to the national security of Canada and the U.S. These regions should be supported with a special approvals process that significantly reduces the timelines to get minerals out of the ground.

•Ensuring federal foreign investment reviews capture emerging strategic sectors and supply chains like critical minerals and energy with the stated objective of protecting these emerging strategic sectors for Fortress Am-Can.

•Building the roads, highways and other infrastructure required to access, develop and operate new critical minerals mines and processing facilities.

•Working with the U.S. Department of Defense to prioritize shared Am-Can national security objectives for Canadian government investments in critical mineral supply chains, including strategic investments in critical mineral mining and processing projects.

•Establishing a cross-border working group on mineral price stability to identify Am-Can policy solutions that promote the long-term sustainability of critical mineral development projects.

“Ontario’s abundant resources and robust mining industry are essential to the success of Fortress Am-Can,” said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. “By continuing to develop our vast reserves of critical minerals and strengthening supply chains, we will create more jobs, unlock economic growth and build a stronger more prosperous future for the United States and Canada.”

“Building consensus around critical infrastructure and resource development is a central feature of our government’s commitment to economic reconciliation with First Nations,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister of Northern Development. “Together with First Nations partners, we are unlocking unprecedented economic growth and prosperity across the province.”

“In today’s interconnected world, Fortress Am-Can underscores our commitment to strengthening American and Canadian economic resilience and security,” said Stephen Crawford, Associate Minister of Mines. “By building integrated supply chains, enhancing infrastructure, and expediting project approvals, we are positioning Ontario as a stronger ally for the United States and as a global leader in critical minerals extraction and processing.”

Quick Facts

•Ontario’s mining and processing capacity is vital in contributing to much-needed global supply, as is the province’s refining capacity to produce intermediate and pure products of nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group elements and refined uranium.

•Minerals mined in the province are part of a globally integrated supply chain and Ontario minerals are used in products worldwide, including electric vehicle batteries.

•Ontario has called on the federal government to address U.S. economic and security concerns, including by matching U.S. tariffs on China, banning Chinese software in cars on Canadian roads, delaying the implementation of the digital services tax and presenting a credible plan to meet and exceed Canada’s two per cent NATO defence spending commitments.

•If Ontario were a standalone country, it would be the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner with a near-perfect balance in two-way trade totalling CAD $493 billion in 2023, employing millions of workers on both sides of the border.

•Ontario is the number one export destination for 17 U.S. states and number two to 11 others. Every day, more than nine million Americans wake up, go to work and earn a paycheque to make something that’s sold to a customer in Ontario.

