Two bids made for Glencore stake in New Caledonia’s Koniambo Nickel (Reuters – January 8, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

Two potential buyers for Glencore’s stake in mothballed New Caledonian nickel producer Koniambo Nickel SAS (KNS) have submitted offers following site visits late last year, KNS said.

Part of a loss-making nickel industry in French-controlled New Caledonia, KNS halted its operations in March after commodity group Glencore decided to sell its 49% interest.

The nickel firm then shut down its furnaces at the end of August after failing to get an offer within a six-month period set by Glencore, though discussions with interested parties continued. Two groups that had expressed interest prior to the shutdown have submitted offers after conducting site visits between end-October and early December, Alexandre Rousseau, president of KNS, told Reuters.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/two-bids-made-glencore-stake-new-caledonias-koniambo-nickel-2025-01-08/